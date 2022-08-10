Home page World

Vladimir Putin and Russia’s special envoy for Russian-American relations: Ex-Hollywood star Steven Seagal. © ITAR-TASS/Imago

Hollywood star Steven Seagal is a special representative – and is in Donbass, Ukraine. Russia explains what the native American is up to in the war zone.

Donetsk – Steven Seagal is known to millions of film fans from ’90s action flicks. However, the native American (state of Michigan) is not only a busy star on the screen – the real life of the veteran actor is also ready for film: the 70-year-old is a martial arts expert, is committed to environmental protection, has been married several times and also for a long time active as a musician. In the meantime, the main focus of the acting icon is also politics.

Steven Seagal: US actor investigates Donbass drama – For Putin and Russia

Seagal is considered a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, has been naturalized in Russia since 2016 and is also involved in politics in the largest country on earth: The polarizing artist has now joined the “Fair Russia” party – an association that is considered loyal to the Kremlin and attends sessions of the State Duma. Nevertheless, the former Hollywood star remains true to the film business – and now combines this passion with the Ukraine conflict.

Putin’s special envoy for Russian-American relations is apparently in Donbass at the moment. Footage on social media posts make it clear that Steven Seagal is in the war zone that Russia is fighting over with Ukraine.

What does the globetrotter, who has American and Russian citizenship as well as Serbian citizenship, want in the contested Donbass region?

Ukraine: Hollywood star Seagal shoots documentary in Donbass – “Don’t know what’s really going on”

Denis Puschilin, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), sheds light on this: According to him, Steven Seagal is making a documentary about the events in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian news agency TASS portrays. This specifically concerns the deaths of numerous Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka prison. Steven Seagal is said to be speaking to inmates and other survivors about the tragic circumstances that remain unresolved. So far, the warring parties have held each other responsible for the deaths of the prisoners in Donbass.

Seagal supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and accuses President Volodymyr Zelenskyj of crimes against humanity like that German Press Agency (dpa) executes “Steven says that 98 percent of those who talk about the war have never been here. They don’t know what’s really going on,” Puschilin is quoted as saying. With his documentary, Seagal wants to change people’s attitudes towards this war, which is partly reminiscent of the Cold War.

Ukraine conflict: Pink Floyd star criticizes the USA and President Biden

Steven Seagal is by no means the only western celebrity who sees the Russian side as right in the Ukraine conflict: Pink Floyd star Roger Waters said in one CNNInterview that Joe Biden is “stoking the fire” in Ukraine and that the US is prolonging the war. Outraged reactions were the result.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser commented on the polarizing images that show her sipping champagne with other celebrities in the capital, Kyiv. (PF)