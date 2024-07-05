Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Medvedev, a close confidant of Putin, rails against US President Biden on Telegram and draws an absurd comparison with the Ukraine war.

Moscow – On July 4th, Independence Day is celebrated in the USA. This can also be Dmitry Medvedevclose confidant Vladimir Putin’sand uses the opportunity to attack the American government. Medvedev published a long statement on Telegram in which he compared Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine with the American Civil War and the fight against slavery.

Even today, the American Civil War is a more important event for the average citizen outside the USA than the American War of Independence against imperialist Great Britain, claims Medvedev. The dark parallels to today are “clearly visible”. The 58-year-old refers to an American cultural product and calls for Alex Garland’s new film “Civil War” to watch.

Medvedev compares Ukraine war with American civil war – liberate Ukraine from Nazis

Then Medvedev draws an absurd comparison. The American Civil War of the 19th century would be Ukraine War Europe, including France and England in particular, had wanted the slave owners to win back then and were now supporting the “National Socialist” Ukraine. The claim that Ukraine is right-wing radical is a popular propaganda tool of the government in Moscow and has been repeatedly refuted. The Russian Nazi narrative in no way reflects the reality of Ukrainian society, as does the SWR reported.

Statesman Dmitri Medvedev does not hold back with insults against the USA and its allies. (Archive photo) © Ekaterina Shtukina/dpa

Then Medvedev continues to rant against US President Joe Biden: “They are demanding that an old man who can barely stand with his mouth half open become the new Roosevelt, thereby implying that the future US president will most likely rule from a wheelchair for health reasons.” Propagandist Medvedev constantly refers to historical events and tries to rewrite them for Putin’s purposes.

In addition to Roosevelt, the War of Independence and the American Civil War, Medvedev also includes Lincoln, Churchill and references to the Second World War in his story. A jumble of historical references.

In the end, Medvedev sends a clear message: At the upcoming US election he probably relies on Donald TrumpHe has modified Trump’s campaign slogan since the 2016 presidential election and made it: “Make Russia Great Again”. The former president is apparently also popular abroad.

Russia’s state media as Putin’s propaganda tool

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s Nazi narrative has been repeated again and again in the state media. On the Russian television channel First channel or in the Russian news agencies Ria Novosti and Cup The fairy tale of the supposedly right-wing Nazi government in Kiev is being propagated. The Russian autocrat is trying to convince his population that the attack on the neighboring country is legitimate, as the Italian “Institute for International Political Studies” also believes.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo gallery

In the fight against Putin, one must not only Ukraine with military aid, but also look for ways to ensure that Russian citizens can freely obtain information. “The Russian state media have built an ‘information fortress’ around Putin’s power system. And their importance for the resilience and survival of the regime should not be underestimated.” Freedom of the press is in Russia generally extremely restricted. In the Reporters Without Borders press freedom rankings, Russia is only ranked 162nd out of 180. (sure)