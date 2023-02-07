Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Andriy Melnyk is again calling for more leadership from the federal government. Switzerland’s neutrality seems to be crumbling. The news ticker.

Weapons for Ukraine: Is Switzerland’s neutrality crumbling?

Is Switzerland’s neutrality crumbling? Delivery of tanks : CDU foreign politician accuses Scholz of failure

: CDU foreign politician accuses Scholz of failure Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from February 7th, 3:00 p.m.: In its efforts to “de-Russify” Ukraine may have removed millions of books from public libraries. reported about it CNN and cites information from the Ukrainian parliament.



“There were policies to withdraw books by authors who supported Russian armed aggression against Ukraine,” MP Yevheniya Kravchuk was quoted as saying. “There is a list of such authors who have been sanctioned.”

As of November last year, 19 million books had been removed from public libraries after Ukraine’s culture ministry launched an initiative to take back “certain types of books.”

The first Leopard 2 main battle tank could soon arrive in Ukraine. (symbol photo) © Ann-Marie Utz/dpa

Update from February 7, 2:35 p.m.: The Ukraine war will end before the end of this year, Putin friend and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is said to have now said: “The European countries will admit that they were wrong, the West will fall on its knees and do as usual European countries must cooperate with the Russian Federation in all areas,” Kadyrov said, according to the Russian news agency mug

Ukraine war: EU builds center against Russian fake news

Update from February 7, 12:24 p.m.: In the fight against fake news from states like Russia, the EU is building a center for analyzing and exchanging information on disinformation. Among other things, the EU wants to better understand how disinformation and war propaganda from countries like Russia or China are being spread in the EU, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at a conference.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

At the same time, a study on disinformation on the Internet was presented. Accordingly, Russia spread disinformation on social media, among other things, including through embassy user accounts. According to Borrell, it is “a weapon of the Kremlin” that harms democracies. The new center is a response to that.

Update from February 7, 12:17 p.m.: Three weeks ago, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj died in a helicopter crash. Now Ihor Klymenko has been officially appointed as his successor. According to media reports, a two-thirds majority in the Ukrainian parliament voted for the 50-year-old ex-police chief. He has already headed the ministry on an interim basis for the past few weeks.

Ukraine war: Russia is probably not making any progress with offensives at the moment

Update from February 7th, 10:15 am: According to British assessments, Russian troops are not making any headway in the Ukraine war in the event of new attacks. The armed forces only managed to conquer “several hundred meters” per week, the Ministry of Defense in London said in its daily intelligence report. This is most likely because Russia now lacks the ammunition and maneuvering units needed for successful offensives.”

London suspects that commanders are pursuing unrealistic goals due to political pressure from Moscow, which they could not achieve with the existing, undermanned and inexperienced units. The Russian leadership will continue to demand progress. “It remains unlikely that Russia will be able to build up the forces needed to significantly influence the outcome of the war in the coming weeks,” it said in London.

News about the Ukraine war: Melnyk puts pressure on Scholz about arms deliveries

Kyiv – The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has again demanded more leadership from the federal government in support of the Ukraine war. “It’s about time that Germany actually does what it has announced, namely to play this leading role,” said Melnyk in the “Morgenmagazin”. ZDF. This is expected of many partners in Europe and the world.

The former Ukrainian ambassador reiterated his demand that the German government deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks, combat aircraft and support the Navy. “We need the Air Force, we need the Navy.” Germany is able to help with fighter jets like the Eurofighter and Tornado, he said. After all, the war against Russia cannot only be won on the ground.

News about the Ukraine war: is Switzerland’s neutrality crumbling?

Meanwhile, in view of the Ukraine war, there are signs of a change of heart in Switzerland with regard to the tradition of being a neutral state. The news agency reports Reuters about a change in public and political opinion to lift the ban on the export of Swiss weapons to war zones. So far, countries that buy Swiss weapons have not been allowed to resell them without permission. In addition, Switzerland is not allowed to deliver arms directly or indirectly to one of the warring parties. The country also imposed an embargo on arms sales to Ukraine and Russia.

Loud Reuters the two security commissions of the Swiss parliament recommend relaxing the government’s rules. This should allow other countries to send military aid from Switzerland to Ukraine. The delivery of weapons is also not taboo for parts of the population, provided that it is carried out by third countries: According to a survey by the Sotomo Institute, 55 percent of Swiss people are in favor of relaxing the relevant rules in the War Material Act.

News about the Ukraine war: CDU foreign politician accuses Scholz of failure on the tank issue

CDU-Foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter attributes the lack of delivery commitments for an international tank alliance to failures on the part of the federal government. “The problem with the Leopard Alliance is that Germany did not make any arrangements with the alliance partners and therefore had no leadership or coordination role in advance,” said Kiesewetter of the Düsseldorfer Rheinische Post and the Bonn General Gazette. It is puzzling why Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) “without internal consultation and without feedback from the Bundeswehr” to the delivery of combat tanks of the comparatively modern Leopard 2A6 type. (cs/dpa)