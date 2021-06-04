Russian President Vladimir Putin found similar problems with the United States and the USSR, and also expressed the opinion that the United States is following the path of the Soviet Union. His words convey TASS…

“You know what the problem is, I will tell you as a former citizen of the former Soviet Union. What is the problem with empires – they think that they are so powerful that they can afford small errors and mistakes. We will buy these, we will frighten these, we will agree with these, we will give beads with this, we will threaten them with warships, ”he shared.

According to Putin, such countries feel that these actions will help solve everything. However, at the same time, the number of problems only increases, and there comes a time when it is no longer possible to cope with them. “And the United States, with a confident gait, a confident gait, a firm step, is walking straight along the path of the Soviet Union,” the president concluded.

In January, Andrei Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on information policy, information technology and communications, made a similar statement. He suggested that in the next 20 years, the United States will face a rather serious economic catastrophe, which could lead to the collapse of the state according to the USSR scenario.