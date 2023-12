Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, presented this Monday (18) to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) the documents for his registration as an independent candidate for the presidential elections next March.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed that the Russian president visited the CEC headquarters today to formalize his registration as a candidate.

Last Saturday (16), Putin obtained the support of more than 750 political, cultural and sporting figures closely linked to the Kremlin, who will be responsible for starting the process of collecting the 300,000 signatures necessary for his nomination, as will run as an independent candidate.

Despite not linking his candidacy to any political party, the Kremlin party, United Russia, unanimously supported him yesterday during its federal congress.

At this moment it is not known who the politicians will challenge the current president next year, although it is expected that the communists will present their candidate, as well as the ultranationalists.

According to official polls in recent days, 80% of Russians approve of Putin's management, who has led this country since 2000, with a four-year hiatus (2008-2012) as prime minister.

The controversial constitutional reform of 2020 allows the current president to serve two more terms of six years each, until 2036.

The opposition to the Kremlin considers that the elections will be a referendum on the current war, in which Russia did not achieve the objectives it set in February 2022 and, according to the West, suffered more than 300,000 victims, including dead and injured.