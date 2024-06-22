Home page politics

Messenger of massive destruction: With the Tupolev Tu-95MC, Russia is carrying the Kh-101 cruise missiles near possible bases of the F-16s from the West that have been relocated to Ukraine. Some of the cruise missiles carry cluster munitions to destroy the infrastructure. © imago stock&people / ITAR-TASS

Ukraine’s new wonder weapon is extremely vulnerable. Before its first use, Putin’s bombers are already targeting the F-16 fighter jets.

Kiev – “Giving the Ukrainians F-16 will boost morale and add a limited combat capability – that’s all,” the US broadcaster quoted CNN the statement of an F-16 pilot who wishes to remain anonymous. However, Ukraine hopes for more from this – a reinforcement of its army in the skies, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj repeatedly emphasizes, which the Daily Mirror Vladimir Putin also seems to be convinced of the effectiveness of western fighter jets. After all, his air force is preparing to destroy the possible runways of the planes and to bomb their hangars. He wants to ensure rubble and ashes.

The magazine Defense Express reports that Russia has currently fired ten cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types; seven were intercepted by the Ukrainian air defenses, and one of them represented a new threat situation – which will also affect the F-16, as Defense Express One of the missiles fired is said to have carried a cluster warhead – according to Defense Express It bears a manufacturing date from the second quarter of this year, which is a clear sign that Russia is bringing innovative weapons to the front against the F-16. “This missile was used by the Russians to attack airfields,” writes Defense Express.

“If only a few airfields are suitable and located in known locations, targeted Russian attacks could prevent Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets from flying.”

The effect of the cluster munitions comes from the 60 bullets, each weighing four kilograms, contained in the warhead. In May The War Zone reported on the increased use of modified KH-101 cruise missiles: “A fragmentation charge would make the weapon more effective against people and softer targets and increase its lethal radius and blast damage. It could also be useful when accuracy is limited,” writes The War ZoneRussia wants to cause massive damage and cause the greatest possible difficulties for the western fighter jets on the ground. “How do you hide F-16s?” CNN therefore correctly asked.

F-16 fighter jet in the Ukraine war: The diva on the airfield – little is possible without a flawless runway

The disadvantage of the multifunctional wonder weapon is its high demands on the ground conditions – a weakness that Vladimir Putin will want to exploit. “Some Western fighter aircraft, such as the widely used F-16, do best on long, pristine runways. However, they may have difficulty on the bumpier former Soviet runways that are scattered throughout Ukraine,” write John Hoehn and William Courtney. The analysts of the Californian think tank EDGE see this as Ukraine’s current challenge.

According to the American analysts, Ukraine may have to repave a number of runways or possibly extend them in order to bring Western aircraft into the country, as they write. And the Russian dictator will speculate on this. “If only a few airfields are suitable and in known locations, targeted Russian attacks could prevent Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets from flying,” write Hoehn and Courtney. Putin has already made this clear. During the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin had already “drastically threatened” the West, as Euronews reported. “F-16s will burn too, no doubt about it,” the media quoted him as saying.

Russia’s war of aggression: Putin threatens to destroy F-16 with Kh-101 warhead

In addition, the Russian dictator had announced that “Moscow would have various options for destruction even if the fighter jets were stationed outside Ukraine,” as t-online According to him, Russia would also react if the planes were based at bases outside Ukraine and flew combat missions against Russian troops from there, as t-online referring to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti However, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov later relativized this statement and limited the destruction of the fighter planes to Ukrainian territory.

And he seems to be pursuing this with great determination. Defense Express reports on a Russian attack on the airfield in the town of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi administrative district in the first week of June. The magazine speaks of the first Russian attack with a Kh-101 with a cluster warhead. War Zone reports that Russia has apparently been experimenting with these weapons since March and is doing so more or less improvisingly, as the magazine lets slip. According to the report, the increase in the weapon load by modifying the warhead will come at the expense of fuel; the interior of the cruise missile will be re-divided. Less fuel, in turn, shortens the range.

Rumours say that F-16 fighter jets are flying from Romania to the Ukraine front

The British Ministry of Defence is said to have calculated that the range on the Ukraine front could be reduced to 1,500 kilometres. That would be less than half the basic range of the Kh-101. But even that would be enough for Russia to reach all its desired targets in Ukraine unhindered from its own airspace. This is a catastrophic threat to the announced F-16 fighter jets and the hopes of the defenders associated with them. The magazine Army recognition recently reported that, according to the head of the Ukrainian Air Force, the F-16 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine would not be stationed in Ukraine, but at Polish and Romanian bases in order to be protected from Russian attacks. An attack on them would trigger the NATO mutual assistance pact.

Army recognition names the Fetesti and Campia Turzii airfields in Romania as the “highly likely” base for the F-16; from there they could launch attacks with stopovers at airfields in the western part of Ukraine or in the Odessa region. Taking off from Slovakia, according to Army recognition hardly any advantages because the Ukrainian bases in Uzhgorod and Ivano-Frankivsk are conveniently located. Polish participation is also possible due to the location of the Rzeszów and Minsk Mazowiecki airfields – especially because Poland could also offer maintenance capacity due to its own F-16s. Depending on the mission profile, the F-16 has a range of between 500 and 1,600 kilometers; consumption in air-to-ground combat is due to the extremely high distance the machine flies to the target.

F-16: Takeoffs possibly from souped-up highways in Ukraine

Army recognition However, the magazine considers these considerations to be a gamble, as it considers a violent reaction by Russia to be legitimate under international law. The Aviationist expects that Ukraine is pursuing a strategy of firstly distributing the Western aircraft across several runways and hiding them in underground bunkers. The magazine considers the threat posed by the Kh-101 cruise missiles to be particularly serious and hopes for a usable legacy of the Cold War: Western air force bases are to have network-like parking areas for jets and reinforced hangars; The Aviationist expects similar bunkers in Ukraine – if not underground, then at least above ground.

But that, in turn, should have been noticed by Russia’s intelligence services by now. AviationAuthor David Cenciotti speculates that the F-16 will be used from souped-up highways. The Ukrainian Air Force has been conducting its operations from highway rest stops and improvised airfields for some time, he writes. “This is part of their strategy to increase operational flexibility and resilience.” The challenges lie in the runway converted into a roadway: It would have to bear the weight of the fully fueled and armed aircraft; and the surface would also have to be extremely clean, as the aircraft is susceptible to foreign body contamination due to the design of its air intake, writes Cenciotti.

The Kh-101 could therefore nip all efforts of the defenders in the bud. Defense Express therefore sees Ukraine’s air defense as responsible: “Given the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine this year, it is therefore extremely important to shoot down such missiles in advance.” (KaHin)