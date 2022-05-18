Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Split

Vladimir Putin (r), President of Russia, arrives for the honoring of the medalists of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and the members of the Russian Paralympic team by the Russian Olympic Committee in the Kremlin. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

In the Ukraine war there is a “new one-off financial aid” from the EU. According to Ursula von der Leyen, it should be up to nine billion euros.

Ukraine negotiations : A negotiation breakthrough is not in sight in the Ukraine war.

: A negotiation breakthrough is not in sight in the Ukraine war. Ukraine help : The EU wants to provide up to nine billion euros.

: The EU wants to provide up to nine billion euros. “Game changers”? : A security expert thinks Russia could soon return to the negotiating table.

: A security expert thinks Russia could soon return to the negotiating table. This News ticker on the Ukraine-Russia negotiations and war diplomacy is continuously updated.

Update from May 18, 9:08 p.m.: The US has reopened its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv after a three-month closure. “We are officially resuming work at the US Embassy in Kyiv today,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday. The US flag was hoisted again at the embassy building. “The Ukrainian people, with our security support, defended their homeland against the ruthless Russian invasion, and as a result, the Stars and Stripes (US national flag) again flies over the embassy,” Blinken said.

Washington had closed its embassy in Kyiv ten days before the start of the February 24 Russian attack on Ukraine, temporarily relocating embassy activities first to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and then to Poland. After Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian offensive on the capital and its region, Western countries are gradually reopening their diplomatic missions in Kyiv.

Update from May 18, 4 p.m.: Russia expels more European diplomats. 34 French and 27 Spanish diplomats are expelled from the country. With a view to France, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spoke of a response to the “provocative and unjustified decision” from Paris, where 41 Russian embassy employees were expelled in April. 27 Russian diplomats had previously been expelled from Spain.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, there have been numerous expulsions of diplomats. In Germany, for example, 40 Russians with diplomatic status were expelled. Moscow reacted inversely by expelling 40 German embassy employees.

Ukraine negotiations: Expert speaks of “game changer”

Update from May 18, 2:30 p.m.: Negotiations in the Ukraine war falter. There have recently been talks regarding the liberation of Ukrainian soldiers from the Asovstal steelworks in Mariupol. To date, however, there have been no concrete, result-oriented negotiations on an end to the war. The security expert Carlo Masala cannot understand that.

In an interview with ntv, the professor at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich speaks of a “game changer” due to western arms deliveries. “As a Russian, you should be afraid,” Masala said, referring to the delivery of heavy weapons. “Last week two Russian BTG (Battalion tactical group, d. editor) destroyed trying to cross a river. This happened entirely with American artillery. This is a game changer from the Ukrainian perspective, but also from the Russian perspective.”

Russia must therefore slowly go to the negotiating table, says the military expert. “If the Russians return to the old contact line from before February 24 (Beginning of the Ukraine War, d. editor) are being pushed back and there is a risk that they will lose even more territory, then the point has come when they should go to the negotiating table.” At the moment, however, Russia has more Ukrainian territory under control – “of course they want to keep that”.

Ukraine negotiations: Von der Leyen wants to provide up to nine billion euros

First report from May 18, 1 p.m.: Brussels – Ukraine is to be supported with EU funds. Ursula von der Leyen promised Ukraine up to nine billion euros in emergency aid. The President of the EU Commission is proposing a “new one-off macro financial aid for Ukraine of up to nine billion euros” this year, said von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday.

The funds are intended to help cover the country’s acute financial needs in the Ukraine war. Ukraine is not part of the EU, but aspires to membership.

Ursula von der Leyen (CDU), President of the European Commission, pledges more financial support to Ukraine. © Jean-Francois Badias/dpa

Ukraine war and the aftermath – Von der Leyen: Maintaining momentum of increased military spending

According to EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, more money should continue to be invested in the military in the European Union. In view of the Russian war against Ukraine, the EU states have already announced additional spending of 200 billion euros for the next few years, she said in Brussels on Wednesday. “We need to keep that momentum going.” The return of war to Europe has highlighted the impact of years of under-spending on defense. “We’ve basically lost a decade of defense investment because of all these cuts,” she said.

It is now important to agree that the money will be spent in such a way that gaps that “obviously” exist in the EU and NATO are closed. It’s also important to get equipment together. In addition, she will present a legislative proposal in the fall, according to which purchases that are jointly procured by the EU states should be exempt from VAT. (as/dpa/AFP)