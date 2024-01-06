Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Russia is now probably resorting to weapons from North Korea in the Ukraine war. Sharp criticism comes from the United Kingdom.

Munich – Europe and the West are supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself against the Russian invasion. But Russia also has its suppliers. However, according to recent reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin will need some persuasion to persuade his allies to accept new supplies. According to British Defense Minister Grand Shapps, Putin even had to “beg” the sellers for weapons.

USA: Russia uses missiles from North Korea

Recently, White House spokesman John Kirby confirmed that Moscow had used short-range missiles from North Korea in the Ukraine war. A new low in relations between Moscow and Washington, and, according to Kirby, a “significant and worrying escalation.”

On December 30, at least one ballistic missile provided by North Korea was fired by Russia. This landed in an open field in the Zaporizhia region.

Several North Korean missiles are also said to have been fired in a nighttime attack on Kiev on Tuesday (January 2, 2023). The Ukrainian Air Force said it had “no information” about the use of North Korean missiles. After an expert investigation, “we can say whether this corresponds to the facts or not,” said spokesman Yuri Ignat.

British Defense Minister: “Putin forced into humiliation”

According to Shapps, a deal with totalitarian North Korea would be humiliating for the Kremlin. “The world has turned its back on Russia and forced Putin into the humiliation of going cap-in-hand into North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going,” Shapps said on X, formerly Twitter.

Shapps: North Korea will “pay a high price” – weapons from Iran too?

Shapps made it clear that with this move, Russia had violated several United Nations Security Council resolutions. The Kremlin has “endangered the security of another region of the world.” Shapps demanded: “This has to stop now. Together with our partners, we will ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia.”

Not only North Korea, but also Iran is said to supply Russia. Kirby said the United States is concerned that negotiations between Moscow and Tehran are “actively moving forward.” An arms deal between China and Russia also seems conceivable.

Escalation in Korea brings additional explosiveness to Russian missile purchases

The USA is an ally of South Korea. There is a risk of violence breaking out in the region, and relations between the enemy nations are at a low point. After massive artillery fire near two South Korean islands, the US has called on North Korea to refrain from further provocations and “destabilizing” actions.

Pyongyang must return to diplomacy, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Friday. US State Department spokesman Miller emphasized that his country has “no hostile intentions” towards North Korea. So far, Pyongyang has rejected all offers for talks with the government of US President Joe Biden. (cgsc with dpa)