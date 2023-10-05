Putin: grenade fragments were found in the bodies of those killed in the plane crash with Prigozhin

Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in the crash of the Embraer-135 plane. Such details of the plane crash were revealed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum on Thursday, October 5. The event was broadcast on website forum.

The head of state said that the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, reported to him about this the other day.

According to Putin, there was no external influence on Prigozhin’s plane

“In the bodies of those killed in the plane crash [с Евгением Пригожиным] fragments of hand grenades were found; there was no external impact on the aircraft. This is an already established fact, the results of an examination conducted by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation,” Putin explained.

At the same time, according to the head of state, the investigation has not yet been completed.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Putin announced the need for examination for the presence of drugs in the bodies of the dead

The President said that no examination was carried out to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in the blood of those killed in the crash. He then recalled that the FSB, during a search of the company’s office in St. Petersburg, discovered 10 billion in cash and 5 kilograms of cocaine.

“In my opinion, such an examination should have been carried out, but it was not carried out,” the head of state added.

Prigozhin’s plane crashed on August 23, he and the Wagner commanders were on board

The Embraer-135 aircraft crashed on August 23 near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region during a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg. There were 10 people on board, but no one could be saved. In addition to Prigozhin, the list of passengers included the commander of the Wagner PMC Dmitry Utkin, Nikolai Matuseev, Valery Chekalov, Alexander Totmin, Evgeny Makaryan and Sergey Propustin. There were also three crew members on the plane.

Photo: RIA Novosti

On August 30, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that one of the versions was being considered “intentional atrocity.” However, according to him, there were no clear conclusions from the investigation of the plane crash at that time.

On the same day, it became known that the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) refused to conduct an investigation into the aircraft crash. The committee also did not comment on the circumstances of the incident.