Joe Biden “provided an explanation that I found satisfactory.” So Vladimir Putin replied to reporters who asked him if at the summit just concluded the theme of the title “killer” that had been addressed to him in an interview by the US president was touched. “I have personally seen that Biden is a very experienced person,” Putin said, noting that the face-to-face with the US president lasted two hours. “You don’t have such long conversations with all leaders,” Putin said. Biden, the Russian president concluded, “is very different from President Trump”.





“No, he did not invite me to the White House, I believe that for these meetings and visits there must be the right conditions”, remarked Putin. The Russian president grinned when a reporter asked him about Aleksei Navalny. “The citizen he cited – he said once again, refusing to pronounce the dissident’s name – deliberately violated the law”.

“He left the country to seek treatment, and as soon as he left the hospital, he violated the law by not being seen by the authorities as was required in the framework of his legal proceedings, this press conference does not allow us to go into details,” he said. specified by stressing that Russia “only follows Russian law” and not the requests of other countries.

Biden, Putin added, “raised the issue of human rights, we talked about it on his initiative”. “People are killed every day in American cities,” he said, speaking of Biden who had called him a murderer and ruling out that the leader of a country could be responsible for all the violent actions that occur there. Putin also cited the killings of civilians in Afghanistan in the context of military operations or the violation of civil rights in Guantanamo.