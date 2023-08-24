Putin, first words on Prigozhin: “A talented man who made mistakes”

Vladimir Putin comments for the first time on the sensational plane crash in which Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have lost his life. The Russian president recalled the Wagner boss as “a talented man who made mistakes” that he had known since the 1990s.

“He was a man with a difficult fate and made serious mistakes in life,” said the head of the Kremlin, thus recalling the protagonist of last June’s uprising. “He was a talented person, a talented businessman, he worked not only in our country, achieving results, but also abroad, in Africa in particular,” Putin added, expressing his condolences to all those who died yesterday in the crash of the jet of the Wagner mercenary company, which Prigozhin headed. According to Putin, it will now be necessary “to wait for what the investigations say”.

“As far as I know, he returned from Africa just yesterday and met some authorities here,” Putin added in a meeting with Donetsk separatist chief Denis Pushilin, reported by the Tass news agency.

Putin also paid tribute to the “contribution of Wagner fighters against neo-Nazism” in Ukraine, assuring that “it will not be forgotten”.

Even the President of Ukraine today spoke out about last night’s incident. “We have nothing to do with this fact. Everyone understands who has a role in what happened,” said Volodymyr Zelensky. “When I asked for air support, I didn’t think of this,” he joked.