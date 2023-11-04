Tass director Sergei Mikhailov fired for working ‘too well’. The agency ensured comprehensive journalistic coverage with news related to Evgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner uprising in June. The punctuality and completeness of the news, apparently, did not please Vladimir Putin. The Moscow Times writes this, citing various sources and returning to the “resignation” of the head of the Russian state press agency, which occurred on 5 July but went relatively unnoticed. Mikhailov paid the attention dedicated to Wagner’s ‘almost coup’: Evgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenaries, kept the country in suspense for a couple of days before stopping his march towards Moscow.

That July 5, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that Mikhailov had resigned and that Andrei Kondrashov, former spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2018 election campaign, would take his place. No one explained the reasons for Mikhailov’s resignation, who sat next to the deputy prime minister with a not exactly relaxed expression at the moment of the announcement.

Various sources from Tass, institutions and the political scene now confirm that the real reason for the torpedoing was the coverage of the Wagner revolt. “In the early hours of June 24, TASS was among the first to publish photos from Rostov-on-Don, proving that Wagner fighters had taken the center of the city and blocked the headquarters of the Southern Military District… They had forgotten that their main task is not to report the news, but to create the ideologically correct narrative for the Kremlin,” a government official explained to the Moscow Times.