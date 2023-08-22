Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Sergei Surovikin during a briefing on the Ukraine war on December 17, 2022. © Gavriil Grigorov/Imago

Known as “General Armageddon”, Sergei Surovikin is sacked. The move indicates unrest within the Russian military leadership.

Moscow – The chief of the Russian aerospace troops, General Sergey Surovik, who was important in the Ukraine war, was relieved of his post two months after the uprising of the Wagner mercenary group, according to the media. The former editor-in-chief of the dissolved liberal radio station Echo Moskvy, Alexey Venediktov, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, citing an official decree, that Surovikin will be deposed, but will remain under the disposal of the Ministry of Defense.

The decree itself was not initially published, although several nationalist Russian military blogs reported on Surovikin’s replacement. Also known as “General Armageddon”, the military commander in chief of Russian units in Ukraine from October 2022 to January 2023. In the fall, he ordered the occupation troops to withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. The 56-year-old is said to have earned his nickname during his time in Syria because of his “unconventional and tough” nature.

Dismantling and dismissals in the Ukraine war: Surovikin just one of many

At the same time, Surovikin was considered one of the most important allies of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the regular Russian army in his power struggle with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Although Surovikin publicly condemned the uprising of Prigozhin’s Wagner troupe at the end of June, according to political observers he was subsequently sidelined.

He did not appear in public for several months. There was even speculation about his death. The current replacement as head of the aerospace troops is therefore by no means surprising, judged the influential military blogger Rybar. “In the current situation, it is bad that the commanders who are popular with the soldiers are resigning, being replaced or being sent on permanent leave,” Rybar said.

Surovikin’s dismantling is another example of leadership chaos in Moscow. Since the Russian invasion, there have been several power struggles within the military, which may not only have cost Russia war goals, but also the reputation and trust of its own people. In July, Putin fired commander Ivan Popov after he publicly criticized the military leadership. (nak/dpa)