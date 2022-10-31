Home page politics

Another general of Putin’s was probably fired. Alexander Lapin was active in the Ukraine war and in Syria and was previously sharply criticized by Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Moscow – The military leadership in Russia seems to have cracked again. According to media reports, the commander of Russia’s central military district, Alexander Lapin, has been dismissed. That reported the portal Moscow Times.

Several influential military officials had previously criticized Lapin. The general, who has probably fallen out of favor, was already active in Syria and was introduced to the newspaper by an acquaintance Kommersant described as an “unpretentious and executive” person who “not only follows orders, but enjoys doing so”.

Ukraine war: Putin dismisses highly decorated general

Lapin was chief of the largest of the five Russian military districts. He also led the “Central Command” in the escalating Ukraine conflict. Troops under his leadership were instrumental in the Luhansk offensive, as well t-online reported. He himself was once at the front to award medals.

For his actions, Lapin himself received the Order of Hero of the Russian Federation. Nothing is currently known about the whereabouts of the Russian military. Some media speculated that he was on vacation. However, there has not yet been an official address from the Kremlin.

Russian General Alexander Lapin before the Ukraine War. © IMAGO/Yegor Aleyev

Ukraine War: Top Russian military has been criticized by senior leadership

Chechen Putin confidante Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin have repeatedly criticized Lapin in the past. His alleged dismissal could also be related to the fact that Vladimir Putin recently demonstratively endowed the first two with trust.

Ramzan Kadyrov had called for Lapin’s demotion to a regular soldier. Lapin earned resentment from some of the top Russian military as a result of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Lyman in Ukraine. He had commanded the units. Prigozhin demanded that Lapin be sent to the front “with a machine gun and barefoot.” (LP)