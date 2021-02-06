The head of Russia, Vladimir Putin, dismissed Vladimir Chernov from the post of head of the presidential department for interregional and cultural relations with foreign countries. The corresponding decree was published on the Kremlin website…

Chernov has held this post since June 2018.

Formerly Russian President appointed Boris Zhilko Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Mauritania. Before him, this position was held Vladimir Chamov.

In addition, the head of state changed ambassadors in Bulgaria and Brazil. Eleonora Mitrofanova and Alexey Labetsky became the new representatives of the Russian Federation in these countries.