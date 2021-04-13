President Vladimir Putin issued a decree in accordance with which changes were made in the leadership of the Russian Guard. State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein announced this in his Telegram-channel.

Thus, Deputy Director-Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Yuri Babkin, Head of the Legal Department, Major General Alexander Shkolnikov, and Head of the Rosgvardia Service for North Ossetia, Colonel Elbrus Ramonov, were dismissed from their posts.

Also, the decree dismissed Lieutenant General Alexei Belyakov, who previously headed the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, former head of the main department for work with personnel, Lieutenant General Nikolai Ryabchikov, former head of the financial and economic department, Lieutenant General Vyacheslav Savkin and Major General Vladimir Kupavsky , Head of the Perm Military Institute of the Russian National Guard Troops.

According to the newspaper “Kommersant” with reference to regional media outlets, a criminal case was opened against Kupavsky under Articles 290 (“Taking a bribe”) and 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Exceeding official powers”).

It is also indicated that the listed generals left the service of their own free will. “However, most of them, with the exception of the honored veteran Yuri Babkin, suffered as a result of inspections organized by the leadership of the service,” the newspaper emphasizes.

In addition, the publication writes that all those dismissed can be conditionally sent to the rear officials associated with the former deputy director of the Rosgvardia – Lieutenant General Sergei Mileiko, who is now in jail on charges of particularly large fraud.