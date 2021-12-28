Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Lieutenant General Anatoly Yakunin from the post of deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). About this on Tuesday, December 28, reported on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Anatoly Yakunin, the former chief of the Moscow police, held this position for a little over a year – the appointment decree was issued in August 2020.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin dismissed Alexander Kalashnikov, who was appointed head of the Federal Penitentiary Service at the end of 2019. The new head of the department was General Arkady Gostev, before this appointment he served as deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And in April 2021, the president dismissed Anatoly Rudoy, ​​first deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, from his post.

On December 23, during an annual press conference, Putin said that 17 criminal cases were opened in the FSIN system on the fact of torture, more than 10 people were dismissed. The President promised to investigate this issue, noting that torture in colonies is a worldwide problem that requires the development of the penitentiary system.