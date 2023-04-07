FromVictoria Krumbeck close

The Russian President appears to be in great fear for his life. There is evidence of a new hideout protected by missile defense systems.

Munich – Where is Vladimir Putin? Nobody seems to know the answer right now. The whereabouts of the Russian President have been unknown ever since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Apparently his fear is too high that something could happen to him. The research team of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has found a hiding place of Putin near the Black Sea city of Sochi, which is protected by a missile defense system.

Putin is afraid for his life and probably had a secret hiding place built near Sochi

Putin is probably very afraid for his life. There is even talk of “paranoia” that Putin is said to have developed before the war. Navalny’s research team covered it in a video on the YouTube channel NavalnyLive how great this fear really is. Footage shows Putin drinking from his own cup when he’s at press events, for example, or when he’s with politicians like Donald Trump. Whenever Putin appears in public, he should wear a bulletproof vest. He is always surrounded by many bodyguards who sometimes pose as civilians. According to media reports, ex-officials close to the Kremlin also reported on Putin’s states of anxiety.

Russian President Vladimir Putin fears for his life. © Mikhail Klimentyev/IMAGO

Putin’s secret winter residence: luxury estate on 20 hectares of land

Now there are indications of another possible secret hiding place of Putin. According to research by NavalnyLive in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, which is about 50 kilometers from Sochi. A missile defense system is located about a kilometer from a building complex. About 20 hectares, three buildings, a helipad and a private ski lift officially belong to the Gazprom company. Unofficially, it is said to be the winter residence of the Russian President.

Research from the Picture, how the residence is set up. According to the information, the team has blueprints for the main building, which is 3,809 square meters. The plans show how luxurious Putin has two floors, one below and one above ground. On the lowest floor there are technical rooms, space for the staff and some pantries. One floor above is a whole spa area. Living spaces such as bedrooms, guest rooms or dining rooms can be found higher up.

A house twice the size is only 120 meters away. This got loud NavalnyLive built after the 2014 Winter Olympics. The building is anything but modest, as it is said to contain a sconce with Swarovski crystals worth the equivalent of 6,115 euros or a grand piano worth 70,000 euros. Despite fears of possible attacks, Putin does not seem to want to give up this luxury.

Is Putin hiding? Speculations about whereabouts and residencies

There has been speculation about Putin’s whereabouts for the past few months. According to research, Putin and his lover, ex-gymnast Alina Kabaeva, are said to have bought a residence in Valday and live there. The tip from Riho Terras, the former head of defense in Estonia, was particularly sensitive. This fueled rumors that Putin was hiding out during the Ukraine war. According to information from Ukrainian officers, Putin is said to be in a “loophole” in the Urals, Terras said on Twitter. He is said to have called up his oligarch friends to prevent them from fleeing. However, this theory was very controversial. (vk)

List of rubrics: © Mikhail Klimentyev/IMAGO