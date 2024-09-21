Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Russia has published a new list of almost 50 “destructive” states – including Germany. They want to lure Putin fans from these countries into the country.

Moscow – A new decree by President Vladimir Putin is intended to attract conservatives to Russia. It allows people to apply for temporary residency if they share “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values” – even if the person does not speak Russian.

The decree is intended, according to the Moscow Timeswill be the basis for the alleged “humanitarian support” of those who are against the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” in their home country. The list of states with such an agenda, drawn up by the government and the Foreign Ministry, is now available.

Putin’s new decree simplifies entry into Russia. © picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Alexander Kazakov

Russia wants to offer Putin fans in “destructive” states entry visas – including Germans

According to the Russian news agency Cup 47 states and territories are on the list, including the USA, Great Britain, France, Japan and Germany. Of the EU states, only Hungary and Slovakia are not on the list, and of the NATO states, only Turkey is missing.

Citizens of countries with a “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” are now to receive a one-time three-month visa, the Russian news site reported. News.

Russia has long presented itself as a “traditional” counterpart to the West and is now increasingly enshrining this in law. One example is a “migrant village” that Russia said it wanted to build for emigrated Americans in May 2023. “Around 200 families” would want to emigrate from the USA for “ideological reasons,” it was said at the time.

Putin approves new list of enemy states – it is not the first in Russia

Nor is it the first list that Russia has drawn up of states with different views. However, Russia’s first list in 2021 only included two countries: the USA and the Czech Republic. In 2022, a new list was created, which grew several times that year. Both lists dealt with specific measures for transactions between Russia and the listed states. The now 46 states and territories include all EU member states as well as, for example, Ukraine, Taiwan, Great Britain and Switzerland.

While relations there were restricted, the latest measure is now aimed at binding Russia-friendly people from Western countries more closely to Russia. Putin has already done the groundwork, for example through organized disinformation campaigns, such as the Portal “Combat“. Especially the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (BSW) and their supporters are repeatedly accused of having pro-Russian positions. (lismah)