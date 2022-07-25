Home page politics

Vladimir Putin is no longer alone in addressing the West on behalf of Russia. A well-known historian sees evidence of a loss of power in this.

New Haven/Moscow – Is Vladimir Putin slowly losing control of the Kremlin? That is exactly what many observers in the West would wish for. But a renowned historian now also sees indications that the Russian president has actually lost power.

Yale University history professor Snyder explained in a lengthy statement on Saturday (July 23). Twitter threadPutin’s reign in Russia become “weaker”. Preparations for a power struggle to succeed the Russian president are also underway.

Russia in the Ukraine War: Is Putin’s Overthrow in Sight?

A sign that Putin is “losing control” is that some former Russian officials, such as Dmitry Medvedev, have warned the West of possible consequences. Russia has such official statements previously communicated only through the President. It seems to be different now.

“Typically, reporting on such statements focuses on their content. It’s tempting to get caught up in Russian fear propaganda. The real story, however, is that other people besides Putin now feel entitled to make such statements. Before the war, that was less the case,” says Snyder.

On the one hand, this “doom and gloom” propaganda shows loyalty to Putin. On the other hand, she may also be preparing “a power struggle after Putin’s fall”. “If Russia loses the war, the people who are now saying radical things have protected themselves. For my part, I tend to take the harsh statements as evidence that important Russians believe Russia is losing,” Snyder said.

Russia looks bad in the Ukraine war – and so does Putin

He is not convinced that Medvedev “believes the anti-Semitic, anti-Polish and anti-Western hate speech he publishes on Telegram. He creates a profile that might be useful later,” the Yale professor added. In addition, Putin is seen as weak because he military objectives in Ukraine not achievedaccording to Snyder.

Similar observations had previously been made by some critics, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said that Putin’s efforts to achieve his strategic goals in the Ukraine have failed.

What “keeps Putin in power (…) is challenged by the realities of an unpredictable, costly war. Putin was good at keeping us all in the dark. But now he seems lost even in the fog of war,” Snyder tweeted. (n / A)