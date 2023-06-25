Home page politics

Split

The Wagner group was not only active in Ukraine – some African rulers rely on the mercenaries. Now there is a problem.

Bamako/Berlin – The uprising of the Wagner militia in Russia and their announced incorporation into the Russian army not only has an impact on Russia and the war in Ukraine. The mercenary force has become increasingly active around the world in recent years, especially in Africa. Governments in Mali or the Central African Republic, for example, are now stuck in a diplomatic dilemma. They increasingly relied on the Wagner mercenaries and used them to oust international peacekeeping troops. And that also affects German foreign policy.

The Wagner squad was or is active in a large number of countries. These include proven Syria, Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic. But also in Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Sudan and the Congo, the military company is said to play a role in one way or another – sometimes as a fighting force, sometimes as security personnel for mines or Russian companies.

Russia supported Wagner’s presence: Africa could feel the consequences – “Mali will suffer”

Most recently, their role has been most evident in Mali and the Central African Republic, whose governments have so far declined to comment on developments in Russia. Both countries had been trying for years to develop closer ties with Russia and military support in the fight against Islamist insurgents and domestic political opponents.

What happens to the Wagner troops in Africa? One of many open questions. © IMAGO/Lev Borodin

Wagner’s presence in Mali “is supported by the Kremlin, and if Wagner is at odds with the Kremlin, Mali will of course suffer the consequences on the security front,” says Malian political scientist Bassirou Doumbia. In Mali, where the military took power in 2020 and 2021, the Russian military say they do not describe themselves as Wagner mercenaries, but as trainers who help the local troops with equipment bought from Russia.

Apparently promises itself Russia more influence in the region, which is also strategically important for Europe – and offers the governments not only military aid but also further support: Moscow promised Mali last year to deliver fuel, fertilizer and food worth around 100 million dollars.

Wagner’s expansion was at Europe’s expense – now Putin’s image is getting “cracks”

The growing influence of Russian mercenaries, especially in North Africa and other former French colonies, is at the expense of the Europeans: Mali’s military regime gradually expelled France, Germany and other Europeans from the country who had previously helped in the anti-terrorist fight against Islamists and in stabilizing the country . In February, French President Emmanuel Macron described the deployment of Wagner troops in Africa as “Life insurance for failing regimes in Africa‘ which only sows misery.

SPD foreign politician Nils Schmid does not believe that Moscow wants to give up this influence over the mercenary force. “But the problem for Russia is that President Vladimir Putin’s image as a strong leader has cracked,” he told Reuters. “There is damage to his image at home and abroad.”

The Bundestag has just passed a Mali mandate that provides for the withdrawal of the last Bundeswehr soldiers in 2024. There has been a debate in the federal government for months as to whether, given the negative attitude of the Malian junta and the presence of Wagner mercenaries, it shouldn’t be withdrawn more quickly. The Russian military, together with the Malian armed forces, are also accused of war crimes against the population. The Malian government and Russia have consistently denied these allegations.

Wagner in Africa: Effects on Germany’s engagement still unclear

It is said in Berlin that the consequences for Germany’s commitment cannot yet be answered. “The exact consequences for Mali, in turn, depend on largely unknown factors, such as Wagner’s organizational autonomy and its chain of command,” says Yvan Guichaoua, a lecturer at the Brussels School of International Studies. It is unclear, for example, whether there will be a kind of “foreign Wagner troop” after the agreed integration of the Wagner mercenaries into the Russian army. Because many regimes deliberately rely on hiring mercenaries who can operate in a legal gray area. Russia would have a problem officially deploying Russian soldiers.

Depending on the development, there could also be a significant impact on the Central African Republic. There, hundreds of Russian agents, including many from the Wagner squad, have been supporting the government in fighting several rebel uprisings since 2018. And halting Wagner operations in Africa could also have a significant impact on financial flows.

The USA, among others, had accused the mercenaries of enriching themselves with mineral resources in Africa. “That’s why I don’t see any changes for Mali. Wagner, as the Russian ‘resource procurement force’, will continue to work there,” says Wolfgang Hellmich, spokesman for defense policy for the SPD Reuters.

Tiemoko Diallo/Judicael Yongo/Andreas Rinke/fn