This came in a decree published on a government website.

And entered the price ceiling on Russian oil – which was agreed upon by the Group of Seven industrialized countries, Australia and the European Union – into effect on the fifth of last December.

This prevents countries from paying more than $60 per barrel of Russian oil.

At that time, Moscow decided to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to a maximum price for Russian crude, as imposed by Western countries.

Russia confirmed that its oil and oil products will not be sold to any party that imposes a price ceiling.

According to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ban was for a period of five months, from February 1 to July 1 of the year 2023.