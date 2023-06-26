This came in a decree published on a government website.
And entered the price ceiling on Russian oil – which was agreed upon by the Group of Seven industrialized countries, Australia and the European Union – into effect on the fifth of last December.
This prevents countries from paying more than $60 per barrel of Russian oil.
At that time, Moscow decided to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to a maximum price for Russian crude, as imposed by Western countries.
Russia confirmed that its oil and oil products will not be sold to any party that imposes a price ceiling.
According to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ban was for a period of five months, from February 1 to July 1 of the year 2023.
