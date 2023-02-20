Putin expresses condolences to Lula for victims of storms in SP

Tragedy on the coast of SP leaves at least 36 dead and more than 1,700 away from home. | Photo: Daniela Andrade/PMSS

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this Monday received a telegram of condolences from his counterpart in Russia, Vladimir Putin, for the serious storms that occurred this Sunday on the north coast of São Paulo, which caused at least 36 deaths.

“Dear Mr. President, please accept our most sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of the floods in the state of São Paulo,” wrote the Russian president.

Putin stressed that “Russia shares the pain of those who lost their relatives and friends and is confident that the consequences of this natural disaster will be quickly overcome.”

According to the government of São Paulo on Sunday, the heavy rains left at least 36 people dead, 228 homeless and 338 homeless, in addition to interdicting 20 highway points, affecting the water supply and interfering with the telephone signal in the region.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, decreed a “state of public calamity” in the cities of São Sebastião, Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba, Ilhabelha, Guarujá and Bertioga.

On his turn, Lula announced that he will visit the affected region this Monday to monitor the efforts to face the tragedy in coordination with the government of São Paulo, the Ministry of Regional Development and the city halls.

The volume of rain in the region between Saturday and Sunday exceeded expectations for the entire month in the most affected cities.