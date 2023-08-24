The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, spoke this Thursday (24) about the death of the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in the crash of an Embraer plane in the Russian region of Tver on Wednesday (23).

“First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the families of all the victims, it is always a tragedy. In fact, if they were there, it seems…preliminary information suggests that Wagner Group officials were also on board,” Putin said.

On the plane was the top of the Wagner Group: in addition to Prigozhin, there were militia number 2, Dmitry Utkin, and bodyguards for both, according to information from the Russian civil aviation agency.

“The investigation will be completed. Now, genetic and technical tests are being carried out, it will take time”, said Putin, who praised the Wagner Group for its “significant contribution to the fight against Nazism in Ukraine, we will never forget it”. One of Russia’s justifications for the invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, is to “denazify” the country.

Regarding Prigozhin, Putin further said that he “was a man of difficult fate, made serious mistakes in life and achieved the necessary results both for himself and, when I asked him about it, for a common cause, as in these last few months.” , said the Russian president, referring to the help that the Wagner Group provided to Russian troops during the war in Ukraine.

However, such assistance came to an end on June 24 of this year, when the mercenary group started a mutiny against the Russian government and retreated when its troops were only 200 km from Moscow. Prigozhin accepted exile in Belarus and apparently intended to turn his attention to Africa, where Wagner has a history of acting.

Putin offered further praise, saying that the leader of the mercenary group “was a talented person, a talented businessman, [e] he worked not only in our country”, but also “in Africa in particular, he dealt with oil, gas, precious metals”.

On social media, there is speculation that the plane crash may have been Putin’s revenge for the Wagner mutiny, a hypothesis that American president Joe Biden and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky suggested in interviews.

The British newspaper The Sun published statements by members of the Wagner Group, who said they suspected that “Kremlin officials led by Putin tried to kill him [Prigozhin]” and that “if the information about Prigozhin’s death is confirmed, we will organize a second Justice March in Moscow”.

On Wednesday night, the Russian civil aviation agency released a list of the names of the people on the plane and confirmed that Prigozhin was one of them.