Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to US leader Donald Trump, in which he wished him and his wife recovery, reports press service The Kremlin.

Earlier, Trump said that he and the first lady of the United States were diagnosed with coronavirus. The president went into quarantine the day before, after it became known about the infection of his adviser Hope Hicks.

Putin, in turn, expressed support for Trump “at this difficult moment.” Also, the press secretary of the head of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov previously told reporters that the Kremlin wishes the American president a speedy recovery.