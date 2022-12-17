Putin: ready to listen to proposals for short-term and medium-term actions within the framework of the NWO

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness to listen to proposals on actions within the framework of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, writes RIA News.

According to him, he is ready to consider options for the immediate and medium-term actions of the Russian troops. On Friday, December 16, the head of state listened to reports and got acquainted with the work of the joint headquarters of the military branches participating in the NMD.