Vladimir Putin thanked the musician Yuri Loza. Presidential order posted on the official website of legal information.

The document specifies that gratitude was announced to the artist “for merits in the development of national culture and art, many years of fruitful activity.”

Singer Yuri Loza was born in 1954 in Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg). His most famous hit was the song “Raft”. In the past few years, Loza has regularly criticized foreign and Russian colleagues in the press and on social networks.

Earlier today it was reported that the musician intends to sue Channel One due to the fact that his composition “Raft” sounded in the show “Voice”.

Prior to that, Loza criticized KVN, saying that its participants need to “learn to be humorists.”