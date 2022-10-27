Putin expressed condolences to Iranian President Raisi in connection with the terrorist attack in Shiraz

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to his colleague Iranian leader Ibrahim Raisi in connection with the consequences of the terrorist attack in Shiraz. This is reported TASS.

“Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist act committed in Shiraz. It is difficult to imagine a more cynical crime than the murder of civilians, including children and women, within the walls of a religious shrine. Once again, we were convinced that terrorism violates not only the laws, but also the norms of human morality,” the telegram sent to the President of Iran says.

In his letter, Putin also confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue building up cooperation with the republic in the antiterrorist direction.

Earlier, in the Iranian city of Shiraz, an attack was made on visitors to the Shah Cherakh mausoleum. Three armed men entered the building of the shrine. At least 15 people died and ten were injured in the attack.