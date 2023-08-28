Peskov: Putin at a meeting with Pushilin expressed condolences to the family of Prigozhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the family of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a business jet crash in the Tver region. This was announced by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, he is quoted by RIA News.

“The President expressed condolences to his [Пригожина] family,” Peskov said, adding that this happened on August 24 during a meeting with the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

On August 23, an Embraer plane, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed in the Tver region. On board were seven passengers and three crew members, no one could be saved. Among the passengers was Prigozhin, as well as the key commander of the Wagner, Dmitry Utkin. According to one version of the investigation, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft. The Investigative Committee confirmed that Prigozhin’s body had been identified.

The Kremlin has no information about Prigozhin’s funeral. They clarified that the decision on the format of the mourning event will primarily depend on the relatives of the businessman, it will be made public. Putin called Prigozhin a talented businessman and a man of difficult fate, who “achieved the desired results both for himself and for the common cause.”