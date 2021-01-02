Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of People’s Artist of Russia Vladimir Korenev, who died from COVID-19. The corresponding telegram from the Russian leader was published on website Kremlin on Saturday, January 2.

“Please accept my deep condolences, sincere words of support and sympathy in connection with the death of Vladimir Borisovich Korenev,” the message says.

The head of state called the artist a man of bright and multifaceted talent, who was an outstanding representative of the Russian school of dramatic art.

Putin stressed that Korenev’s talented and outstanding works, including in theater and cinema, will forever remain in the history of Russian culture and will remain in the hearts of viewers of different generations.

The death of the 80-year-old artist was reported by his family earlier in the day. According to the widow of the actor who played the main role in the film “Amphibian Man”, her husband was sick with COVID-19, this was the cause of death.

The date and time of farewell to the People’s Artist of Russia have not yet been announced.

Korenev was born on June 20, 1940 in Sevastopol, graduated from GITIS. As a graduate student, he played a role in the film “Amphibian Man” by Vladimir Chebotarev, which brought him wide fame. Then he played at the Stanislavsky Moscow Drama Theater (now the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre). In total, the artist has about 30 roles in films and dozens of roles in the theater.