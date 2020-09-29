Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on the passing of the Emir of Kuwait Sabah IV. About it reported press service of the Kremlin on Tuesday, September 29.

Emir Sabah Al-Ahmed rightfully enjoyed high prestige in the Middle East and beyond. He has done a lot for the socio-economic development of Kuwait and strengthening its international position, as well as to ensure regional security, Putin said.

The head of state stressed that the emir was a friend of Russia and made a great contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, the younger half-brother of Sabah IV, was proclaimed the new emir of Kuwait. By law, he will officially become head of state after taking the oath in parliament. Interfax Kingdom government statement.

The death of the 91-year-old Emir of Kuwait became known earlier on September 29. He received treatment in the United States and underwent surgery in July. The reasons for the intervention were not officially announced, according to some reports, it was about the removal of tumors.