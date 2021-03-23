Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the relatives of the opera singer, People’s Artist of the USSR Yevgeny Nesterenko, who died on March 20. This is stated in the message on website Russian leader, published on March 22.

“People’s Artist of the USSR Yevgeny Nesterenko devoted himself to the stage, made a truly outstanding contribution to the development of the great traditions of Russian opera,” Putin said.

According to the head of state, colleagues and the public appreciated the artist for his unsurpassed talent, artistic charm and unique skill.

“The bright memory of this wonderful person and real creator will forever remain in the hearts of loved ones, friends, all admirers of his generous talent,” the president concluded.

Nesterenko died on March 20 in Vienna from the effects of coronavirus at the age of 84.

Evgeny Nesterenko was born on January 8, 1938 in Moscow. He studied at the naval faculty of the Leningrad Civil Engineering Institute (now the St. Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering), then transferred to the Faculty of Industrial and Civil Engineering, received a diploma in civil engineering.

As a student, he began to take private singing lessons. In 1965 he graduated from the Leningrad Conservatory. ON. Rimsky-Korsakov. From 1963 to 1967 he was a soloist of the Leningrad Maly Opera Theater (now the Mikhailovsky Theater), in 1967-1971 – the Leningrad Opera and Ballet Theater named after V.I. CM. Kirov (now the Mariinsky Theater), in 1971-2002 – the Bolshoi Theater.

In 1976 he received the title of People’s Artist of the USSR. In addition, he was a Hero of Socialist Labor (1988), laureate of the Lenin Prize (1982), and holder of the Order of Lenin (1988).