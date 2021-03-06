Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of critic Valentin Kurbatov. website The Kremlin.

“Valentin Yakovlevich did a lot to study the creative heritage of our outstanding writers. He set an example of asceticism, true service to culture, ”the message says.

Let us recall that the literary critic and member of the Union of Writers of the Russian Federation Valentin Kurbatov died on March 6 at the age of 82. Cultural Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Tolstoy suggestedthat the cause of death could be a detached blood clot.

We add that Kurbatov wrote more than 20 books about Russian writers, was published in major literary publications. The critic was a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and the Presidential Council for Culture.