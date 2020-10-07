Russia’s obligations under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) towards Armenia do not apply to Nagorno-Karabakh, where armed conflict continuesDmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, told reporters.

“This stems from obligations. In this case, we are talking about Armenia. The President has clearly and completely clarified this and differentiated these two issues. The CSTO obligations do not apply to Karabakh, ” – quoted by Peskov TASS…

The Kremlin speaker also denied information about the spread of the conflict to the territory of Armenia itself.

Previously, Peskov stated that the Kremlin can send its troops to Nagorno-Karabakh only with the consent of both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

We also note that in Ukraine the pro-Russian opposition insists on the need for armed support for Armenia.

