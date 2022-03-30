ROME (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin described a system for paying for Russian gas in rubles to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday, Draghi’s office said. .

Russia said that due to financial sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow over Ukraine, it plans to demand payment for its energy exports in rubles rather than the usual euros or dollars.

Italy is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and Draghi had previously rejected the payment change. His cabinet statement did not say what Draghi’s response was to Putin’s description of how the new payment system would work.

“The conversation centered on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and their latest developments,” the office said. It was the first telephone conversation of this kind between Draghi and Putin since the Russian invasion of the neighboring country on February 24.

Draghi “underscored the importance of establishing a ceasefire as soon as possible,” his office said, adding that the two leaders agreed it was a good idea to stay in touch.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat