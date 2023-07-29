Putin said that Russia withdrew troops from near Kyiv at the request of Ukraine

Russia withdrew troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022 at the request of the Ukrainian authorities to conclude a final agreement, but they then abandoned all agreements. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the leaders of African states on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, his phrase is given on the official site Kremlin.

The head of state explained that the draft peace treaty had already been actually agreed upon last spring.

“But after the withdrawal of our troops from near Kiev – and we were asked to do this in order to create conditions for the conclusion of a final agreement – the Kiev authorities abandoned all previous agreements,” Putin said, noting that this is why he believes that at present the ball is completely in the side of Ukraine.

Earlier, Putin also noted that he did not understand the desire of the West to drag Ukraine into NATO. He recalled that Ukraine gained independence on the basis of a declaration in which “it is written in black and white” that it is a neutral state.