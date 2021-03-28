Russian President Vladimir Putin explained his refusal to receive coronavirus vaccination in public. The head of state expressed his opinion on the air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “, reports RIA News…

Commenting on his unwillingness to capture the vaccination process in photos and videos, as the heads of other countries did, the Russian leader noted that he did not want to play monkey. “Well, do we really have to play monkey with you or what? Do you have to do like someone else is doing somewhere? Well, probably not, ”he said.

Putin also added that if you want to falsify the process and “cheat someone” is not difficult even under the gun cameras. “You can show this injection, but in fact, you can inject saline, I don’t know, anything – kefir, some kind of orange juice … I’m kidding, of course, well, just vitamins,” the president explained.

Earlier, Putin said that he had almost no side effects after the vaccination.

Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 23. Announcing the upcoming vaccination of the head of state, the Kremlin said that they would not disclose the name of the vaccine, since all Russian drugs are reliable and effective. In addition, it was noted that the president’s vaccination will not become a public event.