Putin explained the refusal to conduct intensive military defense by the threat of additional losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the refusal of intense hostilities during a special military operation (SVO) on the territory of Ukraine. The press conference of the head of state was broadcast in Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

Answering a question from journalists about the threat of a protracted nature of the armed conflict, the head of state stressed that the intensification of hostilities leads to additional losses.

“As for what happens and how. I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses. The hen pecks grain by grain,” Putin stressed.

The head of state stressed that the speedy completion of the special operation in Ukraine is preferable.

The special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Vladimir Putin called its main task the protection of the inhabitants of Donbass, as well as the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.