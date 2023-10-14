Putin: countries of the “golden billion” are losing their positions in the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that international relations in the world are experiencing irreversible changes. In his opinion, the countries of the “golden billion” are losing their positions for objective reasons. The words of the Russian leader are quoted RIA News.

As the president noted, these irreversible changes are primarily related to trends in the global economy. “Because it’s the base that everything else follows. And the trends are such that the countries of the so-called “golden billion” are gradually, due to purely objective circumstances, despite attempts to maintain their leadership, losing this leadership,” Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in a narrow format.

The head of state also indicated that production volumes are increasing in the countries of the global South and Asia. “The trend of economic growth and power of the countries of Asia and the rest of the world continues. Moreover, this is an objective process. There is no escape from this. And it will be followed by the formation of a multipolar system,” Putin emphasized.

In September, speaking at the international parliamentary conference “Russia – Latin America,” Vladimir Putin criticized the modern global financial system. According to him, it serves the “golden billion”.