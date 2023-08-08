Putin: Central Bank raises key rate in response to warming up inflation

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the development of the construction industry said that the Central Bank raised the key rate in response to rising prices. His words lead RIA News.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BTS-MOST JSC Ruslan Baysarov said that the current rate, in his opinion, is high and creates obstacles for the implementation of large infrastructure projects. “We come with large objects, we have to pay huge money to the bank because of such conditions,” he said.

The President explained that the rate increased in connection with the tendencies associated with the warming up of inflation. “And the Central Bank, as a key organization responsible for maintaining macroeconomic stability, was forced to react accordingly,” Putin said. He also turned to the government with a proposal to work out ideas on this issue.

On July 21, at a meeting of the Board of Directors, the Central Bank decided to raise the key rate to 8.5 percent, which was the first change in monetary policy since September last year. The regulator explained it by an increase in pro-inflationary risks. Price growth rates exceeded the target of four percent and continue to increase, while domestic production is unable to meet increased demand, the Central Bank noted.