Putin: Russia’s withdrawal from international institutions does not mean ignoring rights

Russia has withdrawn from a number of international human rights institutions, but this does not mean ignoring rights. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this during a meeting with members of the Presidential Human Rights Council (HRC), reports RIA News.

As the head of state explained, Moscow is ready to cooperate with all interested countries, to find solutions to form an effective, fair, equal system for ensuring human rights for all.

Putin noted that “civil institutions, due to their flexibility, are more adapted to the rapid search for possible solutions in this area,” and the HRC has already taken certain steps in this area. “We, of course, need to continue to persistently work in this direction,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin updated the composition of the HRC. Lawyers Shota Gorgadze and Henry Reznik, as well as journalist Leonid Nikitinsky and public figures Alexander Mukomolov and Mara Polyakova were excluded from the council. By the same decree, the head of state included several new members into the council.