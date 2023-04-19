Putin explained the trip to the LPR and the Kherson region by the desire not to tear the military away from business

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he personally visited the headquarters in the special operation zone in the Kherson region and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) so as not to distract the military from business. The head of state announced this at a meeting with members of the government, which is broadcast on Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.