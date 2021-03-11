Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the tough conversation with government officials by his discontent with the too sharp rise in food prices inside the country. He spoke about this at a meeting on measures to increase investment activity, which is broadcasted by the TV channel RT…

The head of state stressed that “intra-price strikes should not be the same as they were.” According to him, it was necessary to immediately apply the appropriate tools.

Dissatisfaction with the rise in the cost of a number of basic food products, voiced by Putin in December, led to agreements between the government and manufacturers and suppliers to contain the rise in prices for sugar and sunflower oil.

The current agreements are valid until March 31. On the eve of the deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Viktor Yevtukhov, said that if they were extended and distributed, the country would face a shortage of the Soviet type, that is, with empty shelves in stores and queues. According to him, a rise in prices is inevitable, otherwise all logistics supply chains will be disrupted. Meanwhile, earlier, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin is generally satisfied with the government’s response to the rise in the cost of basic products.

At the end of February, Bloomberg included Russia, along with Nigeria, India, Brazil and Turkey, in the list of countries facing social unrest due to too sharp increases in food prices.