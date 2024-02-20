Putin expelled ex-commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces Surovikin from the supervisory board of Roscosmos

Former commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia and ex-commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone, General Sergei Surovikin, was expelled from the members of the supervisory board of the Roscosmos state corporation, a corresponding decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Surovikin's powers were terminated on February 19. The general director of the Foundation for Advanced Research, Andrei Grigoriev, was also excluded from the membership of the supervisory board. They were replaced by the commander of the Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Alexander Golovko, and the chairman of the scientific and technical council of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, Andrei Tyulin.

Alexander Golovko. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev / RIA Novosti

Surovikin disappeared from public space for a long time

The ex-commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces has not appeared in public since June 24, 2023, after the general’s video message to the Wagner PMC fighters who rebelled was published. The officer called on them to stop.

Subsequently, Surovikin disappeared from public space for some time; he was noticed with his family in a church near Moscow only in October 2023. Then the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the zone (SVO) refused to comment on his activities and location.

I serve the Fatherland. No more comments Sergey Surovikinformer Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces

Arrest and new officer position reported

On June 29, 2023, the British newspaper Financial Times wrote that Surovikin was detained. At the same time, military correspondent Vladimir Romanov previously reported that he was allegedly in the Moscow Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. Later, the executive secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission, Alexei Melnikov, reported that Surovikin was not in Lefortovo or in other pre-trial detention centers in the capital. The information about the arrest was also denied by the daughter of the ex-commander-in-chief, Veronica.

Subsequently, retired Colonel General Viktor Zavarzin noted that Surovikin was found “a good position in the CIS.”

Surovikin spotted in Africa

In September 2023, photographs of the ex-commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces were published on the page of the Algerian Abd al-Hamid Ben Badis mosque. It was noted that Surovikin is in Algeria as part of the delegation of the Russian Ministry of Defense. “A high-ranking Russian delegation visited the Great Mosque, the guests were received by the imam,” the publication said.

Meanwhile, EADaily previously wrote that the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Northern Military District zone took over the post of head of the coordinating committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States on air defense issues.