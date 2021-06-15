Although Russia has long been warning of the “Catastrophic” state in which your relationships are with the United States, something with which Washington completely agrees, and has always defended the need for their respective leaders to meet to tackle the problem, the truth is that the initiative to hold the presidents’ summit tomorrow in Geneva Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden departed from the latter.

And that despite the fact that Biden called his Russian counterpart a “murderer”. So the very fact that the event takes place is already a big step and, despite everything, it really satisfies Moscow. However, both Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, and many other senior Russian officials have been wanting to make it clear for weeks that they do not expect anything extraordinary from the Geneva summit, although they see it necessary. They have also clearly expressed that the head of the Kremlin is not willing to let the American president abron him or give him lessons on anything.

So the meeting is complicated, as a juggling exercise that, instead of helping to move forward and resolve things, could lead to the gap between the two countries becoming even deeper. The adviser to the Russian Presidency on international politics, Yuri Ushakov, has acknowledged that «The situation in relations between Moscow and Washington is almost critical (…) I view the Geneva meeting with practical optimism, but it appears fragile. It is a first meeting in difficult conditions «.

Putin said on Sunday that his main goal heading into the summit is to «Reestablish our contacts and personal relationships, resume the dialogue directly, create cooperation mechanisms that work in areas that are of mutual interest “. But earlier, when Biden announced that he wanted to speak with the Russian president about the situation of Human Rights in Russia, the Kremlin already warned that he will not allow himself to be scolded, that in the United States there are also problems with the treatment of blacks and with censorship in Hollywood. In Lavrov’s view, the Americans “They have taken political correctness to an absurd level”.

It will start at 1 p.m. and will last about five hours



Ushakov reported today that the summit will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will consist of three parts: talks in a reduced format, only Putin and Biden, then the members of the two delegations will join and, after a pause, the negotiations will resume with the participation of experts in the different areas. According to the presidential advisor, “Virtually all issues will be discussed” that have been put on the table.

Ushakov cited in particular «Issues of strategic stability and reduction of nuclear arsenals, fight against cyberattacks, economic and trade cooperation, climate agenda and the Arctic problem «. »They will also talk about regional issues like the Middle East, Syria, Libya, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, Afghanistan, the Korean peninsula, Nagorno Karabakh and Ukraine, “he added. Ushakov did not rule out that the two presidents could address other issues, for example, Belarus and the situation of the main Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, issues that Biden will bring up without a doubt.

When asked about the possible duration of the summit, the Russian official said that everything will depend on how the discussion goes, “but he calculated some four or five hours. He also reported that Putin will arrive in Geneva tomorrow morning. After the end of the summit, each president will offer their press conference separately, not jointly as it has been happening until now. At the end of it all, the Russian president is scheduled to meet with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin.

The russian delegation It will be composed, among others, by Lavrov, Ushakov, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, the head of the High Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valeri Gerasimov, the Deputy Foreign Minister , Sergei Riabkov, the person in charge within the Presidential Administration of matters related to the conflict with Ukraine, Dmitri Kózak, and Putin’s special representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev.