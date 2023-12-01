Vladimir Putin expands Russia’s army. Volodymyr Zelensky prepares Ukraine for winter and the new phase of the war. The conflict, which began almost 650 days ago, is putting the strength of the two military systems to the test. Moscow and Kiev have to deal with the losses caused by a war of position, characterized for months by very harsh clashes in the East, with minimal changes in the balance.

Putin, with his decree, is trying to make a change by increasing the number of Russian soldiers by almost 170 thousand, as reported by the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, explaining that the decree was published on the Kremlin website. According to the provision, the strength of the armed forces is set at 2,209,130 ​​units of which 1,320,000 are military. Previously there was talk of 2,039,758 units of which 1,150,628 were military.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, however, no mobilization is planned. The increase, therefore, in the short term should not be reflected in an increase in forces at the front: it should be implemented in several phases and concern in particular the so-called contract soldiers, explained the ministry. The increase in the number of soldiers, the ministry explained, “is due to the growing threats to the country associated with the conduct of a special military operation and the continued expansion of NATO”.

Zelensky: “New phase of the war”.

In Kiev, meanwhile, Zelensky in an interview with the AP outlines a scenario destined to change: “We have entered a new phase of the war, this is a fact, Winter represents a new phase of the war”, he says, while the rigors of winter have arrived in Ukraine and Russia has resumed bombing cities and energy infrastructures. The Russians have become significantly more active in recent days on the Marinka front in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are storming Ukrainian positions from several sides at once, both in Mariinka and nearby areas.

In parallel, Ukraine conducts targeted actions. The armed forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as five Russian ammunition depots, with missiles.

Zelensky also has to deal with internal and, in the literal sense of the word, domestic issues. Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska doesn’t want her husband to run for re-election. According to what ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ reports, she is the president’s own wife in an Economist podcast. “I don’t want him to be president for the next term or for the next two terms”, underlines Zelensky’s wife who thinks that her husband must find something new in her life.

Economist journalists asked Zelenska how she sees the post-war future for herself and her family. “Our family will be together again. We will live together, with my husband and my children. Always. Let’s take a vacation and go somewhere, I don’t even know where, but we will be together, all four of us. And this vacation will be long, a whole month. Then we will think about what to do next, he and I”, explains the wife of the Ukrainian president.