On July 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin escorted African leaders who came to Russia for the summit to the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt.

“I suggest you familiarize yourself with the exposition. The secretary of defense will escort you around the museum, and I want to thank you for being with us all these days. Thanks to our friendship, we have created a good basis for moving forward,” Putin said.

After that, he shook hands with the heads of delegations and said goodbye to them. They thanked him for the welcome.

Earlier that day, Putin and his colleagues from Africa visited Kronstadt. The boats with heads of state passed along the coastline of the city. In addition to the Russian leader, they housed the presidents and representatives of Burkina Faso, Mali, Eritrea, the Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, and Tanzania.

Also on this day, a solemn parade was held in St. Petersburg, dedicated to the Day of the Navy (Navy). It was attended by 45 ships (33 ships and boats, four submarines and eight sailing ships) and about 3 thousand military personnel. The parade consisted of sea and land parts.

Navy Day, a holiday for sailors and officers who defend Russia’s interests at sea, is celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July. In 2006, Putin fixed this date as an official holiday of the Navy.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The event discussed cooperation between the Russian Federation and African countries at all levels, including agriculture, medicine, education, as well as security issues.