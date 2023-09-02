The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet on Monday (4) in the Russian city of Sochi. The meeting between the two leaders comes as both Ankara and the UN try to revive Ukraine’s Black Sea grain export agreement even during the war, a commitment that for a year helped alleviate a global food crisis.

Russia pulled out of the grain deal in July, claiming its food and fertilizer exports were facing hurdles and that food shipped from Black Sea ports was not being directed to “countries really in need”. The agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which made it possible to safely transport Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, was reached in July 2022, after negotiations mediated by Turkey and the UN.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that Erdogan will meet Putin on Monday, but gave no further details about the meeting.

However, this Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow to discuss issues related to grains, which indicates that the matter will be discussed by the two presidents. at the Monday meeting.

During Friday’s meeting, Shoigu said it was not “Russia’s fault the failure of the grain deal”. He also reiterated the Russian position that Moscow will rejoin the agreement if all “promises made to the Kremlin are fulfilled”.

“It’s not our fault today, but the deal was broken,” Shoigu said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry. “Here we can say only one thing: if everything promised to Russia is fulfilled, the agreement will be extended.”

On Thursday (31), UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a “set of concrete proposals” aimed at resuming the agreement.

After this move, Lavrov also stated on Thursday that “reviving the agreement is important for the world”.

In the midst of that discussion, two Ukrainian cargo ships left a port near Odessa on Friday, a senior official in Ukraine’s government said. These are the third and fourth ships to safely leave Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea after Russia’s withdrawal from the deal.