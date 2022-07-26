Home page politics

Russia, under Kremlin chief Putin, is still co-operating with the International Space Station (ISS). That should change from 2024.

Moscow – Russia will no longer participate in the operations of the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024. “Of course we will fulfill all our commitments to our partners,” new space agency chief Yuri Borissov said during a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“But the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made.”

