Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

In response to US activities in Denmark, Russia plans to produce new missiles, a move that further escalates tensions between Russia and the US.

Moscow – The Russian President Wladimir Putin has initiated the production of short- and medium-range missiles, which were banned under the INF disarmament treaty with the United States, which is valid until 2019. Putin said on Friday that it was necessary to start producing these attack systems, which have a range of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

Russia plans missile production in response to US activities in Denmark

According to Putin, the decision was made due to the activities of the United States, which used such missiles in exercises in Denmark. Russia must react accordingly and intends to use the new weapons to secure its territory, Putin continued.

Putin is considering the production of missile systems that were banned until recently. (Symbolic image) © Alexander Kazakov/dpa

US arms delivery to Ukraine increases tensions with Russia

Tensions between the two countries escalated after the US delivered shorter-range missiles to the Ukraine which was perceived by Moscow as direct support in the conflict against Russia. In May, the US also lifted the restriction on Ukraine, not to use these weapons against targets on Russian territory.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

USA to leave INF Treaty in 2019

The INF Treaty, signed in 1987 between the United States and the Soviet Unionbanned the production of missiles with precisely that range. This Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which prohibited the development and deployment of ground-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, marked a significant advance in arms control.

It was signed in 1988 by Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, and US President Ronald Reagan. However, the US withdrew from the agreement in 2019 because it accused Russia of not complying with its obligations. Russia then declared that it would not produce any new missiles for the time being as long as the US did not deploy missiles within range of Russian territory.

USA and Russia terminate arms agreements, including New START Treaty”

Since the end of the Cold War, several arms agreements between the United States and Russia have expired or been terminated. One of these agreements is the New START treaty, which Russia temporarily suspended in February 2023. The New START treaty was the last remaining nuclear disarmament agreement between the two states. (dpa/jek)